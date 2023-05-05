WHO gives update on COVID-19 death records

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the number of weekly reported deaths from COVID-19 is declining, following the spike in China after it country lifted restrictions.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, at the 15th meeting of the IHR Emergency Committee on COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, said it was very pleasing to see that the downward trend had continued.

“For each of the past 10 weeks, the number of weekly reported deaths has been the lowest since March 2020.

“This sustained trend has allowed life to return to “normal” in most countries, and has increased the capacity of health systems to cope with potential resurgences and the burden of post-COVID-19…