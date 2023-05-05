Why more Nigerians emigrate for varsity education

It has come to light that about 5,500 Nigerians were living as students in crisis-ridden Sudan. This calls to question why Nigerians are desperately looking outside the country to get an education. LAOLU HAROLDS and TUNBOSUN OGUNDARE find the answers in this piece.

The ongoing Sudan crisis has further exposed the underbelly of the Nigerian situation, particularly as it affects its education sector.

It appears more and more Nigerians are either growing dissatisfied with its education offering or are losing faith in its promise.

Recent reports said that at least 5,500 students were to be evacuated from the now crisis-ridden North African country, Sudan.

A few months ago, many Nigerian…