Ajao Estate demolition: My son and I have been roaming the street in search of where to put our heads —40-yr-old lady

DAYO AYEYEMI writes on the pains and hopelessness of victims of recent building demolition in Lagos State and the attendant controversies.

WHAT happened on I.K. Peter Street, off Murtala International Airport, Ajao Estate, Isolo, in the last one week, is purely a case of how not to build or buy landed property in Lagos.

For the first time, the peace of the neighbourhood, which hosts choice properties, was disrupted as 13 buildings in Runview Estate fell to government’s bulldozers for allegedly lacking planning approvals/permits that should have been issued by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

Since the demolition took place,…