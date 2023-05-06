Domitilla: Tribunal revokes Njemanze trademark brand

The Federal Trademark Registry, has revoked all documents issued to actress Anne Njemanze in respect of brand ownership of a movie, “Domitilla”.

The registry, a Commercial Law Department of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment gave the revocation order in a judgement delivered in a petition over the ownership of the brand.

Njemanze, had been in a long battle with veteran filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro, over the rightful ownership of “Domitilla”, a brand name for a movie shot and produced by Ejiro in 1996.

The movie, which portrays the life of a young woman struggling to make ends meet as a Lagos prostitute starred Njemanze as the lead character and other actresses like…