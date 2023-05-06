Edo Specialist Hospital refutes claim student doctor ‘butchered’ patient

The Management of Edo State Specialist Hospital, Benin City, has dismissed a claim by one Mr. Sunday Oghogho, that a student doctor ‘butchered’ his late wife at the facility, saying all surgeries in the hospital are conducted by competent specialist doctors.

It said the rebuttal became necessary following an allegation by Oghogho that the hospital was liable for the death of the deceased.

This was stated in a statement by the management, which was made available to newsmen.

The statement reads:“The attention of the management of Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin City has been drawn to a publication on Facebook Titled: ‘How A Student Doctor ‘Butchered’ My Wife to Death at the Edo…