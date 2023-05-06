IPAC sets agenda for next Osun House of Assembly

Ahead of the June take-off date and Proclamation of the new House of Assembly in Osun State, the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has suggested to the house to work on bills that will boost the economic fortunes, development, and strengthen institutions in the state to fast track government activities.

In a statement signed by its Chairman in Osun, Hon. Wale Adebayo, IPAC said the development of the state shouldn’t be ignored by the new lawmakers but rather work for the critical mass of the good people of Osun State to enjoy the dividend of democracy.

He said “the House of Assembly is endowed with powers to legislate for the state as well as privileges and immunities to enable it…