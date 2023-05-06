Mimiko, Ogun SSG, Adeboye charge incoming govt on unity, diversity 

The immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, on Thursday, charged the incoming administration on unity and managing diversity for a fair, just, and better nation.

He remarked on this at the Change and Development Forum powered by the Dare Adeboye Foundation on the theme, “Good Governance and Accountability: Setting the Agenda for Nigeria’s Incoming Administration.”

In his address, Mimiko emphasised steps to help the nation become better developed.

According to him, “We must manage and confront our diversity. The ultimate management of diversity is to be fair and just to everybody. You must see this as your number one priority.”

He also strongly recommended…