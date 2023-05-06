My late husband not corrupt — Yar’adua’s Wife, Turai

In a recent interview with the BBC Hausa Service, Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua, the wife of the late Nigerian President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, spoke about her husband’s simplicity and lack of attachment to worldly things. She also recalled the day he passed away, and how it still lingers in her mind.

“I was fasting on that day. In fact, I’ve been fasting non-stop from when he fell ill, even after he died I did not stop. So when it was time for me to break my fast, he was lying down looking at me. I felt he does not want me to leave. I told him I was going to break my fast. He then shook his head and I left. I was later called and I met him struggling with his breath. That moment still…