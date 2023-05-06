Rising ethnic tension between Hausa and Fulani

THE cultural and ethnic melding of Northern Nigeria’s Hausa and the Fulani people is so deep, solabyrinthine, so time-honored, and so unexampled that afictitious ethnic category called the “Hausa-Fulani” was invented by Nigeria’s southern press to describe theemergent ethnic alchemy it has produced.

Northern intellectuals resented the label at first. For example, the late Dr. Yusufu Bala Usman, the famously iconoclastic professor of history at the Ahmadu Bello University who was ethnically Fulani and who was the scion of the Katsina and Kano royal families, condemned the hyphenation of Hausa and Fulani as bothill-willed and ignorant.

But several Northern Nigerian elites of Hausa…