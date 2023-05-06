Steve Babaeko, Iyabo Ojo, others to speak at Digital Content Creators’ Day

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) has announced a second edition of the Digital Content Creators’ Day set to hold on May 19.

This edition will feature some of the biggest names in the creative and entertainment industry leading conversations around making the best of digital content creation.

The panel will include award-winning actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Bisola Aiyeola; Media Personalities Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi and Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru; CEO, X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko as keynote speaker and CEO, Accelerate TV, Collete Otusheso.

Popular content creator, Enioluwa Adeoluwa will host the event alongside actress, Bisola Aiyeola.

The event, which is part of the three-day AMVCAs, will…