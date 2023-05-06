TGI Cares Foundation partners Jigawa iLearn Scholars

To transform young learners’ lives, the TGI CARES Foundation has partnered with Jigawa iLearn Scholars, an NGO, to provide tech work tools to several students as they commence their BSc, MSc and MBA programs at Indian universities under the eVBAB Network Project.

The e-VBAB project, which is an initiative of the Government of India, under the Third India-Africa Summit commitments, was created to offer 15,000 scholarships to African students and professionals to pursue courses offered by premier Indian institutions in emerging areas.

The initiative offers certifications, diplomas, as well as undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses.

The TGI CARES Foundation supported the 29…