The lynching of Ike Ekweremadu

IN 1991, as current US President Joe Biden and his colleagues in the US Senate played the game that Justice Brett Kavanaugh would later confront three decades later, Clarence Thomas, the first African American US Supreme Court nominee, made the following pronouncement: “This is a circus. It is a national disgrace. And from my standpoint, as a black American, as far as I am concerned, it is a high-tech lynching for uppity-blacks who in any way deign to think for themselves, to do for themselves, to have different ideas, and it is a message that, unless you cow-tow to an old order, this is what will happen to you, you will be lynched, destroyed, caricatured by a committee of the U.S….