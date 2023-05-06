Umahi, Ndume step   down for Akpabio

Ahead of the June date for inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, elected Senators on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) continued last night with their horse trading.

At the meeting held at the Ebonyi State Governors Lodge in Abuja, the host, Dave Umahi stepped down for Senator Godswill Akpabio in the race for the office of Senate President.

He made the disclosure at the end of the closed-door meeting.

Two other contenders for the ticket were also at the enlarged meeting: Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume and his counterpart, representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin also announced that Senator Akpabio who won last February National Assembly election to…