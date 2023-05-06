We’re committed to exercise, collaborations

Bauchi State Government has reiterated its readiness to collaborate with International development partners in ensuring quality service delivery in the health sector.

The State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir made the assertion while declaring open, a 3-day Operational Plans for Birth Registration, 2023 Orientation and Planning Meeting for massive scale-up in Bauchi State held at the Jamil Hotel, Bauchi.

The Governor who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Ali Babayo Gamawa expressed pleasure over the cordial relationship between the state government and the international development partners operating in the state.

He was full of commendation to UNICEF…