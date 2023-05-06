What’s next for Olumide Aderinokun?

If the word going round is anything to believe, it means socialite and PDP Senatorial candidate for Ogun Central in the last elections may be bidding farewell to politics.

Olumide Aderinokun, a nephew to late Managing Director of GTBank, Tayo Aderinokun had recently placed the odds of losing the election behind as he travelled to Maldives with his wife, Stephanie Coker, to cool off the stress of the rigorous elections.

Pundits are heavy on claims that the businessman, who runs Davade Property may likely not return to the politics of Ogun State.

The young man, who started his political ambition with an effort to represent his people in the House of Representatives before winning the ticket…