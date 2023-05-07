Another 132 Nigerian evacuees arrive Abuja

The third batch of 132 stranded Nigerian nationals evacuated from the war-prone Sudan on Saturday arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 1:31 pm.

The returnees airlifted by Tarco Aviation flight from Port Sudan were received at the Hajj Terminal of the Airport by the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Habib Ahmed, and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCom), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

While addressing the returnees, Dr Sani-Gwarzo disclosed that: “more aircrafts will go. Our limitation has not…