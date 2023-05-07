Gas explosion kills pastor, wife, housemaid in Delta

A gas explosion in Delta community has claimed the life of the representative of the President General in the Forum of Presidents-General of Urhobo Kingdoms, Pastor Adese Onos, his wife and housemaid.

The explosion occurred on Thursday at Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area, country home of the Deputy President of the Senate and governor candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ovie Omo-Agege.

It was, however, earlier reported that the explosion injured Pastor Onos, his wife and their housemaid at their Orogun residence.

Reports said they were rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin City, Edo State, for treatment.

But Pastor Onos eventually died due…