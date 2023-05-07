How K1 influenced my career —Wasiu Haruna Ishola

Song composer and Fuji music performer, Wasiu Haruna Ishola, has revealed that the growth of his career cannot be discussed without acknowledging the impact of Wasiu Ayinde widely known as K1 De Ultimate.

According to Haruna-Ishola, “Wasiu Ayinde continues to open doors for young talents through his music style. Many of us who keyed into his voice and performance style got fully accepted and loved by him. At several points of my visits to him, K1 would always give me more hints on music as well as share career experiences with me. HIs influence in my career so far is immeasurable”.

The son of late Apala music legend, Haruna Ishola and brother of musician, Musiliu Haruna Ishola, spoke…