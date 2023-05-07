I haven’t had discussion with Tinubu — El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna might have put to rest the question of whether he will be Chief of Staff to Bola Tinubu saying, “I am not going to be any Chief of Staff to the president-elect”.

According to him, he would rather want to be a key player in the private sector where he will offer useful counsel to whoever is interested.

The Kaduna governor made this known during the commissioning of the Gombe Geographic Information Systems service centre, in Gombe on Saturday.

He said, “I will be leaving in 22 days, but I will be available anytime you need a troublemaker. I will be in the private sector, I’m not going to be any chief of staff. I will take a break and advice people…