Igbos are endangered species in Nigeria —Anglican Synod

THE Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Umuahia Diocese says, Igbos have become the endangered specie among other tribes in Nigeria.

This assertion was contained in the state of the nation address by Bishop Geoffrey Ibeabuchi, Bishop of Umuahia Diocese on the 3rd Session of the 10th Synod, at St. Silas Anglican Church, Old Umuahia, last Friday.

“How long will this continue? They are killing us and at the same time, we are helping them to kill ourselves. We must say no to this ugly development. We call on our elites and political leaders including, religious leaders to immediately commence bridge-building among Igbos and Igbos and between the Igbos and the rest of the country, Bishop…