‘New king of Serie A!’, Tinubu hails Victor Osimhen on title win

The president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed the Napoli’s Serie A champion Victor Osimhen on new title.

Tinubu in an Instagram post made this known.

He said “ I think we can all agree that there was another coronation in Italy where our son, Victor Osimhen, claimed the crown as the new King of Serie A!

The real deal, or idán gangan as younger folks may describe him;

Victor has continued the fine tradition of Nigeria’s footballing excellence on the global stage. We are all proud of him and wish him well in what is already a remarkable career.