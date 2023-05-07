Nigerians never had happy story to tell about election – Archbishop Ugorji

The President of the Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Most. Rev. Lucius Ugorji has expressed deep regret over what he described as a high level of irregularities experienced during the last elections in the country.

Speaking on Sunday, when he paid a pastoral visit to St. Mary’s Catholic Parish, Iho Dimeze in Ikeduru Local Government of Imo State, the Archbishop said that Nigerians have never had a happy story to tell about elections in Nigeria

He said: “Taking a critical look at Nigeria’s democratic environment,” Archbishop Ugorji said: “Good governance begins with credible, free and fair elections”.

Archbishop Ugorji pointed out that the most unfortunate thing is…