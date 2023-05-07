Panic as plane makes ’emergency landing’ at Abuja airport Separato

There was panic at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja as a Max air aircraft conveying passengers from Adamawa State crash-landed on Sunday.

Tribune Online learnt that the tyre of the aircraft burst into flames upon takeoff at Yola airport which made the pilot to alert Abuja airport where emergency officials were already on ground to address the issue before the passengers disembarked at the runway.

In a viral video, Former President of the Nigeria Medical Association, Dr Mike Ogirima, who was one of the passengers on the aircraft, explained that the tyre burst occurred after takeoff at Yola Airport.

“We thank God. We are still on the runway and the pilot has reassured us….