Senate Presidency: Imo North Senator-elect, Ndubueze, joins race

Imo North Senatorial District Senator elect, Engineer Patrick Ndubueze, has joined the race for the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Engineer Ndubueze has since written to the All Progressives National Working Committee to seek its blessing.

His declaration is coming barely 48 hours after Ebonyi State Governor and Senator elect to represent Ebonyi South, Dave Umahi pulled out of the race.

Checks revealed that apart from the new entrance to the Senate Presidency contest from the south east, Engineer Ndubueze, others still in the race from the region are former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu and former National Organising Secretary of the APC…