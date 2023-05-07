Tinubu’s tenure will show modern governance — Gov Abiodun’s aide

Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Technology Innovation and Strategy, Mr Dennis Ogunnaike, has described the president-elect as a symbol of modern governance that is committed to giving humanity the very best.

Speaking with journalists ahead of the May 29 inauguration of Tinubu as president, Ogunnaike described the president-elect as a master political strategist and astute administrator who would get good brains to assist him in delivering good governance to Nigerians.

Asserting that Tinubu was excellent as governor of Lagos, Ogunnaike said Tinubu as president will again prove that with strong political will and astuteness in managing human and material resources, a new…