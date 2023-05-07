WEEK BRIEF: Ekweremadu’s conviction, Senate, speakership battle, King Charlie’s coronation…other top news

News of the conviction of Nigerians Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice and their “middleman” has been the most talked about story in the media last week.

Ekweremadu was jailed by a United Kingdom court for an organ-trafficking plot, after bringing a man to the UK from Lagos for their 25-year-old daughter Sonia.

The pair and Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, were convicted previously of conspiring to exploit the man for his kidney.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) parliament, National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria had made a public appeal to the UK government, urging them to show…