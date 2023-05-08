13-year-old boy kills self after being accused of stealing phone

A 13-year-old boy has committed suicide in Ntantalla, Cameroon, after being accused of stealing a mobile phone.

According to Tata Benard Gibip, a Cameroonian journalist, the child had previously attempted to kill himself over the bogus charge but was cautioned.

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, he crept out of the home and hanged himself on a tree.

“A thirteen year old boy has committed suicide by hanging in Ntantalla, Ndu this Sunday May 7. Sources say the tragedy began on Saturday with an allegation that he stole a phone from a passenger he transported on a motorcycle, allegation to which he refuted.

“He attempted stabbing himself but was cautioned out of it. It is today morning that he decided…