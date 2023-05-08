Action Alliance withdraws petition against Tinubu’s victory  Separato

The Action Alliance (AA) and its Presidential candidate, Solomon David Okanigbuan, on Monday, withdrew their Petition challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

At the commencement of the pre-hearing session of the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja, counsel to the petitioners, Oba Maduabuchi (SAN) moved a motion for the withdrawal of the petition.

According to Maduabuchi, “We have a motion filed on May 3, seeking an order of the court for the withdrawal of our petition, and upon withdrawal, the petition should be dismissed”.

Following a no objection by the respondents in the matter, Justice Haruna Tsamani led a…