APC members from Southeast not trusted for leadership — Shehu Sani  Separato

Former lawmaker and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Shehu Sani, has described politicians from the Southeast region as not trusted by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for leadership positions.

The former Senator, who represented Kaduna Central on the platform of the APC in the 8th Assembly, stated this through his personal Twitter handle on Sunday night.

It’s becoming clear that those from the south east who entered the ruling party through the window and those who entered through the door are both not trusted for leadership. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 7, 2023

