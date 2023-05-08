APC members from Southeast not trusted for leadership — Shehu Sani  Separato

By
Headliners
-
1


Former lawmaker and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Shehu Sani, has described politicians from the Southeast region as not trusted by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for leadership positions.

The former Senator, who represented Kaduna Central on the platform of the APC in the 8th Assembly, stated this through his personal Twitter handle on Sunday night.

He said, “It’s becoming clear that those from the south east who…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR