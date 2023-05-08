Equities market open week bullish as investors earn N61.5bn

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) opened the week’s trading on a positive note as the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.2 per cent to close at 52,579.52 basis points.

Investors’ interest in Nigerian Breweries and some Tier-1 banking names – Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Zenith Bank and Access Holdings, underpinned the bullish performance as the large stocks appreciated by 3.9 per cent, 1.9 per cent, 1.5 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns printed +0.3 per cent and +2.6 per cent, respectively.

Equities investors, therefore, earned N61.53 billion cumulatively on Monday as the market capitalisation…