FAAN, private investors partner to transform Akure Airport Separato

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said all arrangements have been concluded with a private company, Ala Resort Ltd, to develop and showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potential by transforming Akure Airport to an Aerotropolis city.

The General Manager, Business Development, FAAN Headquarters, Mr. Hycinth Ngwu, who disclosed this, said the decision was anchored on private/public partnership geared towards developing an aerotropolis in the airport, and to boost businesses and investment.

Ngwu, who also disclosed that the groundbreaking of the project would hold on Tuesday was designed to generate revenue for FAAN, said it has become imperative for…