Father kills 16-year-old son for allegedly stealing grain

Sunusi AbdulWahab, the father of 16-year-old Mustapha Sunusi, has been accused of clubbing son to death for stealing millet.

According to eyewitnesses, the tragedy caused anguish in the village of Tanagar, Warawa Local Government Area.

According to a source, “Abdulwahab went overboard in his attempt to instill discipline on his 16-year-old son; he lost his cool and clubbed him to death.”

The Kano Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, stated that the police were investigating the incident.

He promised to provide further information in due course.

