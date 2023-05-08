FRSC issues traffic alert to Lagos travellers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Sunday issued traffic advisory for travellers using the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to explore alternative ways due to a road traffic crash along the route.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Kazeem said that crash involving a tanker occurred in the early hours of Sunday under the Ibafo pedestrian bridge on the outward Lagos section of the expressway.

He said that FRSC officers and some security agencies had been on top of the situation since the occurrence of the crash.

He added that the contents of the fallen vehicle had been successfully trans-loaded into another one while men of the…