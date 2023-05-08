Need to equip government-owned kidney transplant hospitals in Nigeria

Nigeria is a country that is richly endowed with resources, but their use is underdeveloped because of corruption. Nigeria has high numbers of people who are suffering from kidney problems. This is a serious ailment that requires millions of naira to treat. Those who can’t afford the medical bills to treat their kidney problem have died. The question to be asked is this: Is there any government owned hospital in Nigeria that specialises in kidney transplant? Yes. Nigeria has good kidney transplant hospitals owned by the Federal Government. They include: University College Hospital situated in Ibadan, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, in Kano, Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia in Abia State,…