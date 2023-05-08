Outgoing Niger Governor swears-in Gurara LG Chairman

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has advised all political parties in the state to respect their party’s internal democracy.

The Governor gave the advice while speaking through his Deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Chairman Guarara Local Government Council, Hon. AbdulHalim Abubakar who contested on the platform of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Monday at the Government House, Minna.

The Governor charged the newly sworn in local government Boss to carry everyone along in the discharge of his local government’s administration.

While congratulating the newly sworn in Council chairman, the governor equally urged him to…