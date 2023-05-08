PHOTOS: Actor Kenneth Okonkwo, others represent Peter Obi at presidential tribunal

Veteran Nigerian actor and spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has revealed the lawyers representing the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the court of appeal.

He made this known in a post on his Twitter page on Monday.

Okonkwo said, “We have a formidable team of legal luminaries representing #PeterObi. From left is the head of the team, Livy Uzoukwu SAN, Awa Kalu SAN, Benbella Anachebe SAN, Kenneth Okonkwo Esq and a host of other experienced lawyers. May God grant us the wisdom to recover the people’s mandate.”

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal began pre-hearing the petitions challenging the outcome of the…