Rural dwellers ask Oba of Benin to intervene in communal dispute

Elders and indigenes of Iguovbiahianmwen village in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State have appealed to the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolor, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, to intervene in the communal dispute in the area.

Speaking during a peaceful protest at the Oba Palace in Benin City, Mr Iroghama Ekomwenrenren accused the Odionwwre of Ehiozevbaru (village head), Pa Sunday Ediagbonya, of colliding with neighbouring villages to balkanize Iguovbiahianmwen village, without recourse to the Benin monarch.

He also accused the aggressor of installing a village head (Odionwere) in Ada Obadan settlement and a parallel Ogua’edion (elders Porch), developments which he said were…