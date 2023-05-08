Tribunal opens for  hearings of petitions challenging Tinubu’s victory  Separato

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja has just opened for the hearing of petitions against the victory of President-elect Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawyers, litigants and journalists who arrived the court early had to stay outside the courtroom until about 8:45am when the door of the courtroom was opened for them to enter.

Meanwhile, today’s proceedings are said to be a pre-hearing session, where the Court will look at other applications filed before the main hearing of the petitions.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Yakubu Mahmood had, on March 1 declared the All…