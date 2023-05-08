We have done well in national integration—Zonal Director

As the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) celebrates its Golden Jubilee, the North-East Area Director of the Corps, Ahigjo Yahaya, has said that the scheme has really done well in the area of national integration through the youths.

He also said that the scheme has done creditably well in the area of affiliation and collaboration with different agencies of the government to make the country a better place with different programmes.

Ahigio Yahaya stated this in Bauchi on Monday, during the Unity Walk, organised by the scheme as part of activities to celebrate its 50 years of existence.

According to him, NYSC produced up to 400,000 Corps members in a year in contrast to about 1,000 produced…