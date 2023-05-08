Why Obi will lose in court — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday, advised presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to restrain from going to court.

According to him, only God can stop the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29.

Primate Ayodele said nobody would be able to stop the inauguration even though “the Muslim-Muslim combination doesn’t correlate with God’s plan for Nigeria, and will lead to hard times for the country”.

The clergyman, in a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, said he warned Obi before the election and told him some things he needed to do if he wanted to win the presidential…