Gov Bello approves special taskforce on illegal smuggling

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved the appointment of Elder Friday Sanni as the Director General of the Special TaskForce on Illegal Smuggling of Firearms to Kogi State.

The appointment was conveyed via a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mrs Folashade Arike Ayoade, dated 8th May 2023.

According to a press statement issued on Tuesday by the Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo said the decision of the State Government to set up the Special Task Force is part of recalibration efforts in the security architecture of the state to ensure that firearms are not illegally smuggled into the state to perpetrate the…