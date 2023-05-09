‘I need a private jet’, Tiwa Savage says as she returns home after London performance

Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, has said she’s in dire need of a private jet as she travelled about with over 10 pieces of luggage for a performance.

Recall the mother of one performed at the coronation concert of King Charles III on the evening of Saturday, May 6.

In the video on her Insta-story, the singer showed a lineup of luggage which were a total of 14.

“I’ve told you people I need a PJ. Anyway thank you England. And we are off again,” she captioned.