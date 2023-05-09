NAFDAC lauds SWIPHA as 1st W/Africa manufacturer to receive WHO’s pre-qualification

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has applauded Swiss Pharma (SWIPHA) Nigeria Limited as the World Health Organization (WHO) pre-qualified one of the pharmaceutical company’s products.

On the 2nd of May 2023, the WHO Prequalification Unit added a Pediatric Zinc Sulphate tablet (20mg dispersible tablet) manufactured by SWIPHA to its list of prequalified medicines.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the commendation on Tuesday in Lagos while addressing the press on the breakthrough, while noting that the feat an outcome of meaningful collaboration between the Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited and NAFDAC, as well as a systematic…