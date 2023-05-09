Nigeria’s Nantomah sets new US record, features on Wall Street Journal

Dr Joseph James Nantomah, AKA The Black Mentor as popularly known, who is an African Real Estate Investor in the United States, philanthropist, and mindset coach, will tomorrow be appearing in the prestigious American newspaper called, Wall Street Journal.

He is making history as the first African real estate investor and wealth coach in the United States of America to be featured in the esteemed paper.

Wall Street Journal is an American business and economic-focused International newspaper based in New York City, United States. The reputable newspaper is known for covering areas such as business, finance, economics and money, and will be having the likes of Dr Nantomah, who is considered…