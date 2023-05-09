Ondo women farmers seek improved budgetary provision for farm inputs

WOMEN farmers, under the aegis of Small-scale Women Farmers Organisation of Nigeria (SWOFON) in Ondo state, have called on state government to always make adequate provisions for farm inputs in its annual budgets

The state coordinator of SWOFON, Grace Oyediji, made this appeal during the dissemination of a community scorecard on the agro-women initiative of Ondo State, organised by the Justice Development and Peace Centre (JDPC), in collaboration with Actionaid Nigeria.

According to her, “SWOFON is there to help the state government, and we are not going to fail you. The Ondo State ministry of finance needs to release the money to agro-women initiative for food security.

“We need…