Osinbanjo advocates more joint electricity partnerships to increase gas supply to power sector

Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo has stated that more joint electricity partnerships are needed between National Electricity Regulatory Commission NERC and oil and gas regulatory agencies to bring gas supply to the power sector

This is as he also called on stakeholders to further explore non-associated gas supply to the power industry at more liberalized rates.

The Vice President made the call on Tuesday at Afam, Rivers State, at the commissioning of the Transcorp 240MW Afam III Fast Power Plant.

He described the delivery of the project as an important part of the evolving story of Nigeria’s aspirations to bring power to millions in their homes and factories and businesses.

He commended…