Police launch manhunt on kidnappers as one abducted in Osun Separato

Osun State Police Command has disclosed that a middle-aged woman (name withheld) was on Monday kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Sekona in Ede South Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, the command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola who made this known in Osogbo on Monday, however, hinted that police has launched a manhunt to rescue the abductee.

According to her, police has started combing bushes and forest around the scene of the incident to free the victim from their abductors.

She stressed that all efforts would also be made to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring the culprits to book.

It was gathered, however, that the kidnapped woman was first beaten silly by…