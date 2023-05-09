Sahara Group, Egbin, NCF join forces to promote environmental sustainability

Sahara Group, Egbin Power Plc and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) have commenced a partnership geared towards the establishment of a nature reserve in Ikorodu to promote environmental sustainability.

Ikorodu is a coastal city in Lagos, Nigeria, which is home to Egbin Power, the largest privately run thermal plant in sub–Saharan Africa that serves over 30 million households in Nigeria.

Speaking about the initiative, Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray, said the reserve would serve as a sanctuary for animals and plants as well as a carbon sink to help reduce the effects of climate change.

“We are excited at the prospects this partnership holds…