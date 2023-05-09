Senate confirms seven nominees for NDIC board

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Dr Abdul Hakeem Mobolaji as chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), representing South West and six others

Also confirmed by the red chamber are nominees for appointment as members of the NDIC Board.

They include Professor Osita Ogbu to represent South East, Umar Gambo Jibrin (North Central), Mohammed Attahiru Haruna (North East), Yasmine Zaabatt Amin Dalhatu (North West), Simon Ogie (South-South) and Abimbola Olashore (South West).

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of the screening report by the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial…