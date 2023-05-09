Wase, Ado-Doguwa, Betara, others push for consensus candidate





Politicking around the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives took a new dimension on Tuesday as six frontline Aspirants unanimously resolved to work towards presenting a Consensus Candidate among themselves.

The six Members-elect, namely the incumbent Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase (APC-Plateau); incumbent Majority Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa (APC-Kano); Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu (APC-Borno); Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau); Hon. Sani Jaji (APC-Zamfara); and Chairman, House Committee on Water Resources, Hon. Sada Soli (APC-Katsina) who are ranking members of the All…





Source: Nigerian Tribune